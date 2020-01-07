REINFORCING SHOT OF COOL AIR TONIGHT

Another cool-ish start to our day with many spots in South Florida waking up in the 50s this morning. We will continue to enjoy beautiful blue skies, low humidity and very pleasant temperatures later this afternoon,…And we can thank a dry air mass in place and a high pressure system keeping control of the weather pattern. That means South Florida can expect another afternoon with plenty of sunshine to go around while afternoon high temperatures remain where they should be in the mid 70s.
I’m sure many are wondering how long this nice weather will stick around for. I have good news for you…a weak front currently approaching North Florida will swing through South Florida overnight tonight into early Wednesday morning. And while we are not expecting another drastic cooldown with this one, the front will be strong enough keep temperatures comfortably cool for at least 1 more day. And while we could see a few more clouds tonight & early Wednesday, we are expecting this passage to be a dry one. A few showers will be possible but they should be limited to offshore waters.
Once the weak front clears South Florida, it is forecast to stall out across the Florida Straits until it washes out. Before it fizzles out, South Florida will be caught between the front to our south and a building high pressure system to our north. This will help “tighten the pressure gradient” as we Meteorologists like to say or, in simpler terms, will cause winds to pick up through the second half of the week. So on Wednesday the breeze will begin to build, turning breezy to windy starting Thursday and lingering through the upcoming weekend.
Wednesday morning's front will eventually wash out over the FL Straits. Before it does, South Florida will be lodged between the front to our south & high pressure to our north. This will cause winds to pick up end of week. #miami#FLL#Floridakeys@wsvnpic.twitter.com/gE9ojIK5Xd
And here in South Florida we are all too familiar with this type of pattern….strong onshore winds directly impact our beach and boating conditions. Boaters can expect higher seas with marine advisories likely being issued by the end of the week while beach-goers can expect elevated rip current risks up and down our East Coast beaches. So let’s use extra caution during this time out on the water, especially this upcoming weekend as temperatures will be warming again and the ocean will be extra-inviting.
Stronger winds off the water means passing showers could return to the forecast through the second half of the work and linger into the weekend. Good news is that models are only hinting at a few isolated showers and since the breeze will be on the stronger side, any showers that do come through will be quick-moving. So as quickly as showers move in, they will move out of our area just as quickly.
With the return of the ocean breeze, temperatures will also begin to rebound by the end of the work & the start of the weekend. We’re talking afternoon high temperatures back in the 80s, mild overnight low temperatures in the 70s and an uptick in humidity levels.