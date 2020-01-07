REINFORCING SHOT OF COOL AIR TONIGHT

Comfortable conditions continue through the middle of the week before the return of onshore winds trigger a warming trend across South Florida. #miami #FLL FLoridakeys #Keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/dVjUTh72bx

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) January 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.