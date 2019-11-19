A reinforcing cold front will cross through unnoticed in the evening. This will help drop temperatures into the widespread 50’s for Broward and Miami-Dade. The 60’s for the Florida Keys Wednesday morning. Throughout the day it will be pleasant as another area of high pressure settles into the Southeast United States. Conditions will remain rain-free with a temperatures gradually warming up to seasonal value closing out the week.

Today in the Tropics

This area we are monitoring is just proof hurricane season is not over yet. An area of low pressure is showing signs of organization. In fact, more showers and storms are developing around the center. A tropical or subtropical depression or storm could form briefly before it merges with a cold front.

Low pressure is better organized located over 250 miles NE of the Northern Leeward Islands. It could become a brief tropical or subtropical depression or storm very soon. It will merge with a front midweek. High chance to develop. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/UjmNil3mp1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 19, 2019

Computer models are showing that this system will curl North of the Leeward Islands, including Puerto Rico and the Virgins Islands. It should remain well East of Bermuda. No threat to the United States.

Even if low pressure (Invest 90L) develops, it is forecast to curl North and away from the Leeward Islands, including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. It will also remain well East of Bermuda. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/M7Q8g4RHW7 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 19, 2019

Stay warm South Florida!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7