A reinforcing cold front will cross through unnoticed in the evening. This will help drop temperatures into the widespread 50’s for Broward and Miami-Dade. The 60’s for the Florida Keys Wednesday morning. Throughout the day it will be pleasant as another area of high pressure settles into the Southeast United States. Conditions will remain rain-free with a temperatures gradually warming up to seasonal value closing out the week.
Today in the Tropics
This area we are monitoring is just proof hurricane season is not over yet. An area of low pressure is showing signs of organization. In fact, more showers and storms are developing around the center. A tropical or subtropical depression or storm could form briefly before it merges with a cold front.
Computer models are showing that this system will curl North of the Leeward Islands, including Puerto Rico and the Virgins Islands. It should remain well East of Bermuda. No threat to the United States.
Stay warm South Florida!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7