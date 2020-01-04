Records Watch Ahead of Cooldown

Good Saturday morning, South Florida!

Today, our temperatures will be well above average for this time of year, likely flirting with records this afternoon.

RECORDS WATCH – Highs this afternoon will be flirting with records today ahead of a big cooldown tomorrow. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/HUfA82Fnwh — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) January 4, 2020

However, a cold front will bring us a breezy afternoon, followed by a chance of showers in the early evening hours (likely between 6-10 pm). Tomorrow morning, expect temperatures in the 50’s.

SWEATER WEATHER: A cold front will bring us a breezy afternoon with a chance of showers in the early evening hours, followed by a big temperature drop tomorrow morning, where we'll be waking up to the 50's. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/nty4Llpit8 — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) January 4, 2020

Today, it will remain mostly dry expect for later tonight.

DAY PLANNER: Today, expect mostly sunny skies with breezy conditions throughout the majority of the day. A cold front will move through bringing us a chance of rain during the early evening hours likely between 6-10 pm. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/bcvfgdQafj — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) January 4, 2020

Those colder temperatures will stick around into Monday morning, and then slowly but surely, temperatures will begin to warm up once again into the rest of the week.

Temperatures today will be near record highs before dropping tomorrow morning. The cooler air sticks around into Monday morning, then they slowly warm back up into next week. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/uAW2dtn2QA — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) January 4, 2020

Have a great day, South Florida!