Records Watch Ahead of Cooldown

Good Saturday morning, South Florida!
Today, our temperatures will be well above average for this time of year, likely flirting with records this afternoon.
However, a cold front will bring us a breezy afternoon, followed by a chance of showers in the early evening hours (likely between 6-10 pm). Tomorrow morning, expect temperatures in the 50’s.
Today, it will remain mostly dry expect for later tonight.
Those colder temperatures will stick around into Monday morning, and then slowly but surely, temperatures will begin to warm up once again into the rest of the week.
Have a great day, South Florida!