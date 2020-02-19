RECORDS POSSIBLE FOR MANY

Temperatures have remained unseasonably warm last few days. Overnight temperatures have mostly remained in the mid 70s across mainland areas while overnight temperatures in the Keys only managed to reach the upper 70s! Afternoon high temperatures have reached the mid 80s across many spots. Today, Marathon tied a record while Key West broke the old record of 84 degrees….that makes 3 consecutive days that Key West has either tied or broken records.
Looks like the winter warmth is here to stay for one more day as a South to Southeast wind sticks around through much of the work week. Key West is on track to possibly tie, if not break, the old record once again tomorrow! And Key West isn’t the only one….many South Florida spots will be flirting with near-record high temperatures Thursday.
Despite the fact that South Florida will be under a South to Southeast wind….apart from a spotty shower here and there, rain chances across our area should remain on the lower end through much of the week. (This will really help those afternoon temperatures continue to warm into the mid 80s!) Of course that is all set to change as we round the corner into the end of the week as our next front slowly approaches our area.
So after nearing records in the mid 80s this week, winds will veer a bit more out of the Northeast on Friday morning (behind the front), which will help temperatures cool down a bit. This will finally bring relief from the heat we have been experiencing. South Florida won’t be seeing a significant cooldown with this one but we will most definitely feel the difference in the air. Friday & Saturday morning temperatures should be in the mid to lower 60s while afternoon temperatures this weekend remain in the mid to lower 70s under lower humidity. Another small taste of winter before South Florida begins to warm up again.