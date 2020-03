Temperatures will be Summer-like through the weekend. Expect them to range in the upper 80’s for Broward and Miami-Dade. Low to mid 80’s Florida Keys. Hovering near-record values!

High pressure located in the Gulf of Mexico will help the heat rise. Dozens of records possible in the afternoon for South Texas, Gulf Coast and Florida through Friday.

High pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will allow for the heat to rise over South Texas, Gulf Coast and #Florida. Lots of records could be broken starting today. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/w88yjaBo1S — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 26, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7