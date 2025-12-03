Thinking it’s incredibly warm for December? You’re right. On Tuesday, south Florida temperatures soared into the middle and upper 80’s. The hottest spots were Opa-Locka, Pembroke Pines, and South Miami (all hitting 88-degrees). Meanwhile, Miami and Ft. Lauderdale reached the mid 80’s matching records for the date. Miami’s afternoon peak, at 86-degrees, tied the record from 2023 while Ft. Lauderdale (high of 87º) tied the record dating back to 1977.

If you’re ready for big relief, you’ll have to wait awhile. However, some help is on the way due to an approaching Cold Front. The boundary is slowly sagging south and will take much of Wednesday to finally cross south Florida including the Keys. The front is part of a formerly-strong storm system with widespread impacts across the eastern United States. As the front progresses, it’ll have limited moisture for rain. We’re only calling for sparse showers triggered mid-day and into the afternoon hours (Wednesday).

A lot of folks will welcome minor changes building our way by Thursday. The main change includes lower humidity values. It’ll feel nice compared to the air during the early week. Air Conditioners, by the way, may even get a brief break. Enjoy the more seasonable switch, though, because it’s not going to hold very long. By the upcoming weekend, winds will turn again as High Pressure heads away. That will send another surge of warm, humid air into the region. If you’re a fan of cooler weather you’ll need to be patient but may be happy to hear of potential cooling in about a week. Long Range Forecast models are hinting at a stronger Cold Front coming southward around December 9th. Stay tuned.

