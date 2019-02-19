Record Repeat

Warm air records continue for the Florida Keys. For the 4th consecutive day, Marathon racked up a record high. Meanwhile, the Lower Keys also reached into the record books with highs in the middle 80’s on Tuesday (Key West). The rest of south Florida has also been baking in extra-warm weather this February! Here’s a look at the mid afternoon sky.

We’re hoping that additional clouds don’t hinder the view of tonight’s Supermoon. The moon will rise from the east during the evening. That may be our best shot at a “decent view” of what’s going to be the largest appearing full moon of the year. If the sky conditions cooperate, the moon will seem much larger than usual!

Most of Florida is staying unseasonably warm with fairly dry conditions. Outside of the state? It’s a different story altogether.

Increasing amounts of rain can be seen across a large area of the deep south. It’s lifting north and east. On the weather map you can see the main storm area soaking the Tennessee Valley. A widespread concern for flash flooding will likely linger from the Gulf states to the Middle Atlantic.

The middle of the week will be relatively quiet. High pressure will keep its control over our state. The distant high will also bring a gusty breeze near coastal areas (because of the pressure difference between high and lower pressure systems).

There’s enough low level moisture in this set-up that we could see some fast moving showers. Any bands of rain will be short-lived as they push from the southeast to northwest. Finally, here’s proof (on the temperature trend graphic) that it’s our longest-lasting warm trend since last fall. Daytime highs will consistently rise into the lower and middle 80’s.