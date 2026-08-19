Happy Wednesday, South Florida!

The heat is dominating the headlines with record breaking heat likely along with more heat alerts. A heat advisory has been issued for Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The heat index is forecast to soar up to 112 degrees. Please remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the heat.

Miami reached 100 degrees for the first time in 84 years yesterday. Could we do it again today? It’ll be close. Either way we should easily smash the old record of 96 degrees.

The good news is scattered showers and storms should develop this afternoon along the sea-breeze. That should help cool us off this evening.

Looking ahead, we go back to a more typical August pattern with a daily chance of showers and storms and highs closer to average in the lower-90s.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

All is quiet in the Atlantic with dry air, wind shear, and saharan dust dominating the basin. I don’t see any signs of tropical development over the next seven days. Next name on the list is Dolly.