Rain was relentless, on Sunday, across south Florida. Both Miami and Ft. Lauderdale received record amounts of rain (and, yes, we’re still in the heart of the Dry Season)! How much rain? Over 4 inches fell in Miami and nearly 4-and-a-half inches in metro Broward at the Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood Airport. What’s even more fascinating involves looking back to the last time we had “that much rainfall in a single day”. For Miami, you have to go back to November, just before Thanksgiving. For Ft. Lauderdale, though, it was the most rain (in a 24-hour period) since June 4, 2022.

The reason for the extremely wet weather involved a frontal boundary that lifted north from the Straits. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure developed and intensified along the front near Florida’s east central coast. The low pressure disturbance is steadily moving away and drier air is beginning to filter back into the state as Monday begins.

This week’s forecast looks relatively quiet and pleasant for outdoor plans. Temperatures actually start off mild (still above average) but they’ll tend to get a warmer boost during the second half of the week. Wind speeds will also increase midweek with a sometimes gusty breeze returning from the ocean.

