RECORD HEAT TODAY GIVE WAY TO WEEKEND STORMS

Hopefully everyone is keeping healthy and calm amidst the Coronavirus Crisis around the world. What a HOT day in South Florida today! A Southwest wind returned to the area and that helped temperatures soar well into the 90s. Many areas broke previous records….Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Marathon to name a few.
After a steamy end to the work week, our weather pattern will transition to a more stormy one. A front will drop south across our state this weekend but it won’t reach South Florida until late Sunday / early Monday. Ahead of the front, a Southwest wind will remain in place. So while temperatures hover around the lower 90s once again, rain and thunderstorms will push towards the East Coast metro areas both Saturday and Sunday. So while South Florida has moments of steamy sunshine, rain chances will also stick around on and off through much of the weekend.
Speaking of rain chances…After a few dry days it looks like South Florida will finally get some much needed rain this weekend. So how much rain are we expecting with this front? Scattered showers and thunderstorms will push towards the East Coast metro areas both Saturday and Sunday so with any strong thunderstorm over the same areas, the potential for some street flooding will be possible. The big story this weekend will be the thunderstorm potential…strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible both days.
This weekend’s front will bring the heat relief that South Florida has been looking for. Temperatures won’t be “cool” but they will be somewhat more bearable than the few days and will help knock them down a bit closer to average. Not only that, South Florida will also get some relief as far as the humidity levels we have been experiencing lately. It won’t be much but it’s something. And we will definitely feel the difference out there through the first half of next week.