The rest of this week is all about the heat, with Miami breaking a record high on Thursday and the record could again be broken today there and in Fort Lauderdale.

With highs in the low to mid 90s this Friday paired with high humidity, that will drive up feels-like temperatures into the triple digits. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Miami-Dade County as a result.

In terms of weather conditions, the day will feature faded sunshine due to thin, mid to upper level clouds remaining overhead. Some passing showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon, especially across our northern areas due to a weak front draped across central Florida.

That front will shift farther south tomorrow, increasing rain chances across mainland South Florida. Saturday will not be a washout but there will be the possibility for seeing anytime storms through the daytime hours.

With the added clouds and storms, that should hold temps down into the low 90s compared to the mid 90s today.

Temperatures will really start going down starting Monday as the season’s first fall front arrives on Sunday. It will cross through South Florida during the day Sunday, driving through a round of showers ahead of it.

The latest timing is for the front to cross through the mainland during the afternoon and then the evening across the Florida Keys, with clearing skies and drying conditions behind this frontal passage.

Then starting Monday, we’ll really start to feel the effects of this front with lows dropping into the 60s and daytime highs below average in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday is forecast to be the coolest day with a low temperature of 63F in Miami! The last time it was this cool was in March.

That will be paried with sunshine and low humidity, making for really nice conditions early to mid next week across South Florida.

In the tropics, we continue to track Tropical Storm Sean which will be short-lived over the open waters of the Atlantic.

There is also a broad area of low pressure over the eastern Atlantic that has a high development chance over the next week as it travels west across the basin.