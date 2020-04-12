RECORD HEAT THIS WEEK

Hopefully everyone is keeping healthy and calm amidst the Coronavirus Crisis around the world. Our weather pattern shifted focus this weekend. After days of record breaking temperatures in the mid 90s, Rain and thunderstorms returned to South Florida. And even though South Florida remained mainly dry today, pesky clouds stuck around. This left mostly cloudy Sunday in South Florida. But that will all change as we head into the upcoming work week.
Winds played a big role on our temperatures today. A Southerly wind component helped warm temperatures into the upper 80s earlier today despite the cloud cover we saw all day. And it looks like today’s temperatures will actually be the “lowest” through the next 5 days. The heat will be on in South Florida through the upcoming work week.
But what about the rain? After a storm start to the weekend, things finally began to quiet down today. And although we saw mostly cloudy skies this weekend, South Florida should begin to see increasing sunshine as we head into the start of the work week,…especially into the afternoon. And we should remain mainly dry through the first half of the work week. By the middle of the work week, a weak front stalled out over Central Florida will finally make its approach into South Florida. This will bring rain and possibly a few isolated thunderstorms back into the forecast by the end of the work. Unfortunately it could linger into next weekend.
Let’s talk temperatures now! South Florida will be feeling the heat next few days,…more than usual! As winds begin to veer out of the South and out of the South Southwest by the start of the work week, temperatures will soar into the lower 90s. Some spots could easily see the mid 90s once again by Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week. This will shatter current high temperature records across South Florida. Our “heat relief” will finally arrive at the end of the week as a weak front reaches South Florida. This won’t be the cooling kind of front, however, rain will help knock temperatures back down into the mid 80s.
‘Hot Hot Hot’ pretty much sums up our weather pattern through the next 5-7 days. We might be rounding the corner into the middle of April but temperatures through the last 30 days have been more reflective of Summer time. As winds veer out of the South on Monday, a strong warm breeze will remain in place. South Florida is back to looking for that “heat relief” once again.