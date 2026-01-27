Our big spike in temperatures have come to an abrupt halt! On Monday, it felt “more like May” than January. Both Miami and Ft. Lauderdale warmed to 88-degrees, both achieving record highs for the day. The warm surge came ahead of a Cold Front and offshore wind helped boost temperatures higher. Now that the warmth is gone, we’re beginning a colder pattern with some staying power. Tuesday morning will feel brisk as gusty winds arrive from the north. Even during the afternoon and with an abundance of sunshine temperatures will struggle to warm us, very much. The only difference will come later in the day as wind speeds settle back around High Pressure.

If you’re a fan of cooler (or colder) weather, this will be your kind of week! A small attempt at warming on Wednesday will fail. That’s because another fast-moving Cold Front will slide south across the region. This series of Fronts won’t end during the midweek, either. What seems to be the strongest winter front, yet, is forecast to cross during the upcoming weekend. It’ll send south Florida a frigid, reinforcing shot of cold weather. At this early stage, there’s potential for temperature lows to dip into the 30’s (which would be close to all-time records, into the start of February)! Stay tuned and prepare to remain bundled-up.

