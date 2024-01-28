South Florida is about to experience some wild weather whiplash as a strong cold front crosses through South Florida late in the afternoon this Sunday, leading to a 30-35F drop in about 18 hours across Miami-Dade and Broward!

Ahead of this front, it will be all about the record heat potential with winds flowing out of the southwest paired with mostly sunny skies through the midday time period. That will help drive up highs to the mid to upper 80s across mainland South Florida.

Then once that front approaches, additional clouds will move in with a spotty shower chance — mainly during the 3-6PM time period.

Behind this front, temperatures will tank, falling into the 60s during the evening and then the 50s near to after midnight.

That will mark the start of a cold week ahead with lows in the 50s through Saturday and highs ranging from the upper 60s on Monday to the low to mid 70s the remainder of the week, all of which are below average.

Thankfully, the sun will be out in full force much of the week, especially early, to help make conditions feel more bearable.

There will be a breeze at times this week with the strongest of winds behind the front tonight, which will make temperatures feel several degrees cooler. Feels-like temperatures — or wind chills — will drop into the mid to upper 40s across much of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties Monday through Wednesday mornings.

The coldest morning is forecast to be Tuesday. This is when temperatures could fall into the upper 40s. This will likely be the coldest air so far this season.

The current forecast low Tuesday morning at Miami is 50F. It still is not fallen into the 40s this season, which is now more than a month behind schedule!

Then during the second half of the week, another front will cross through Thursday, reinforcing this cold air and keeping temperatures cool. It’s not until next weekend when temperatures should return to near-seasonable values.