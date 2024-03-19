Monday was a day for the record books! Ft. Lauderdale and Miami both reached record highs (92º and 91º respectively). It was also the hottest day in Broward and Miami-Dade counties since last Halloween! The surge in temperatures stemmed from a push out of the tropics in the flow ahead of a front. Temperatures were running a good 10-degrees above average feeling more like the summer months, instead of March. If you’re ready for conditions that are more seasonable, they’re coming (and very soon).

As Tuesday begins, a cold front will be clearing the region. Behind the front, local winds will swing around High Pressure and south Florida will experience cooler and less humid air. Even though temperatures won’t fall sharply, the northerly and sometimes gusty winds will suddenly make it feel brisk. Tuesday highs will peak in the middle to upper 70’s with a good deal of sunshine. Then, the coolest air of the week will actually arrive early Wednesday morning. That’s when readings will drop to the lower 60’s with some inland 50’s likely to start the day. Beyond that? The main change will be the return of ocean air as High Pressure drifts away from the region. Dry and pleasant weather will last through Thursday with a focus on a developing storm system in the Gulf of Mexico. The long term forecast models are guiding for a briefly unsettled period to round out the week. Depending on the eventual storm track, areas of south Florida could easily pick up some hefty rain amounts from Friday into Saturday. Stay tuned.

