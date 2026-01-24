Happy Saturday, South Florida!

The good news is Florida will not be participating in Winter this weekend. The bad news is Winter is coming — eventually — with a parade of cold fronts coming later in the week.

Saturday looks warm and humid with highs in the lower-80s. A spotty shower or two can’t be ruled out.

Sunday will be very similar to today but will be hotter, in fact, record heat is possible as highs soar into the mid-80s.

It’s not until Monday when big weather changes start to take place courtesy of a powerful cold front — the same one that’s driving in very cold temperatures to most of the country and is associated with a massive winter storm.

We’ll be flirting with record heat during the day Monday with highs in the mid 80s before the cold front arrives during the afternoon, with some isolated showers along and ahead of it.

Behind the front, temperatures will tumble, and this will be a prolonged chill given that another cold front is forecast to move through by Thursday.

These two fronts will drive lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 60s later this week. The winter chill will linger into next weekend.