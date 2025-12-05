The past couple days have been beautiful and that will stick around for this weekend, although it will be warmer and a bit more humid.

For Friday night, temperatures will be near-normal, dipping down into the mid to upper 60s across much of mainland South Florida. Given a calm to light wind, some patchy fog will be possible, especially inland.

On Saturday, we’re looking at lots of sunshine throughout the day and likely dry conditions. Winds will flow out of the south, aiding in a bit more humidity and slightly warmer temperatures. Widespread highs are projected to reach the mid 80s.

Sunday will turn a tad warmer and this is when record heat will be possible as an approaching front causes winds to veer out of the southwest. Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Key West are all currently forecast to tie their record highs.

Besides the heat, expect a blend of sun and clouds and an afternoon, isolated shower.

It’s not until Monday when the front arrives and will lead to some scattered showers, especially during the morning and midday hours. With additional clouds and a strong wind, temperatures won’t be as hot, generally topping off into the low 80s.

Some milder temperatures will follow behind this front but major cooling is unlikely at this time. Instead, the rest of next week will feature high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80F and low temperatures in the mid 60s, both of which are seasonable for this time of the year.

Depending on how far south this front gets will also determine our weather conditions for the rest of next week as it is currently looking quiet overall but there is the potential for his front to stall out closer by, meaning additional opportunities for some rain.