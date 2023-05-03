The nice and dry weather pattern rolls on this Wednesday courtesy of a west-east wind flow over the Florida Peninsula, aiding in the hot and quiet stretch. Expect hazy skies this Wednesday, especially this morning, courtesy of some upper level clouds streaming in from our south and west. This will not take off any degrees from the heat, however, with highs across Miami-Dade and Broward into the upper 80s to low 90s. At least humidity won’t be too hot so temperatures will feel about the same as the actual readings.

In Miami, the forecast high of 91F would tie the record of 91F set back more than 100 years ago!

The sunshine and hot temperatures will persist Thursday and Friday with sunny skies and highs a touch lower but still above normal into the upper 80s.

Then beginning this weekend, winds will veer from the east-southeast late week to the southeast this weekend, allowing for more moisture to flow into South Florida. This will therefore increase our rain chances with isolated to scattered showers and storms becoming possible again, especially during the afternoon hours and across inland locations.