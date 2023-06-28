Following the hottest day of the year (tied with June 16) of 95F in Miami, more hot weather is ahead this Wednesday. Miami is forecast to reach 94F, which would tie the record set back in 2020. Marathon will also come close to its record with a forecast high of 93F.

The day will feature lots of sunshine with only the chance for an isolated afternoon storm as the sea breeze develops.

Feels-like temperatures with the high humidity will range from 104-110F across South Florida. It’s all thanks to a heat dome centered over the Gulf Coast states, unleashing dangerous heat to a large portion of the country.

On Thursday and Friday, there will be more moisture available in the atmosphere as well as a disturbance pivoting through from the north, which will increase rain chances to a 40-60% chance. There will still be plenty of dry time but definitely a better chance for seeing scattered, afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will remain steamy into the low to mid 90s with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits.

By the weekend, the winds will switch from a land to ocean breeze. This will lead to a more typical summer pattern with the chance for a morning shower, then afternoon, inland showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will be at the moderate range at a 40% chance at this time. Temperatures will remain near to slightly above average with the high humidity.

A sneak peek of your Fourth of July forecast does called for a better chance for showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours, but it does remain too early to confidently pinpoint the timing of these potential storms.

In the tropics, the remnants of then-Tropical Storm Cindy no longer are expected to develop but there is a new area the National Hurricane Center is watching. As of 8AM, a broad area of low pressure south of Bermuda has a 20% chance of developing over the next week as it tracks to the north over the Atlantic Ocean.