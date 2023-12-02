This time of the year, South Florida can experience a flip flop in weather conditions, with a cool down occurring earlier this week but temperatures have now returned above average this weekend ahead of our next cold front.

In Miami, the record high of 86F today can even be tied!

Expect partly sunny to partly cloudy skies this Saturday across South Florida paired with a light, southeasterly breeze and only the chance for seeing a stray shower. Highs will reach the mid 80s.

Sunday will be fairly similar with times of sunshine and clouds although rain chances will be higher at a 30% chance courtesy of more moisture in place being drawn in by a southerly wind. Lots of dry time is still ahead so this rain chance shouldn’t disrupt your outdoor plans too much. Otherwise it will remain relatively hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There will also be the chance for areas of morning fog.

One more day of heat is on the docket for our Monday before a weak front crosses through late in the day, dropping humidity levels and returning our temperatures back to average.

It’s not until Tuesday night when a cold front arrives, making for a one-two punch. It’s this second front which will unleash another round of cooler temperatures with highs back below average in the 70s mid to late next week and lows reaching the 50s Thursday morning.

Overall, besides that shower chance Sunday, the pattern remains fairly quiet in terms of rain chances. Additional clouds are expected to enter our picture mid to late next week behind that cold front but overall bright skies are ahead.