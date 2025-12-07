Changes are on the way to our weather pattern in South Florida following a warm and quiet first week of December. All of those changes will be driven by a front which arrives on Monday.

Ahead of the front, winds will continue to flow out of the warm, southerly direction, leading to above average temperatures and humid conditions Sunday.

Record heat will be possible Sunday, especially for Miami and Fort Lauderdale with a forecast high of 86F, which would tie the record of 86F for both cities.

That heat will be paired with sunny to partly cloudy skies and the chance for some spotty showers in the afternoon.

It’s not until late tonight into tomorrow morning when the front approaches, leading to increasing clouds and the potential for isolated showers. The best opportunity for any rain won’t be until Monday afternoon.

Therefore, expect partly cloudy skies and an isolated shower in the morning, then more clouds with scattered showers and an isolated storm in the afternoon on Monday.

Behind the slowing, weak front on Tuesday will be a very minor drop in temperatures with very minimal cooling expected. Widespread lows in the mid to upper 60s are forecast for the rest of the week, which will be near to slightly below average.

For highs, Tuesday will be the mildest with highs in the upper 70s. Then the rest of the week will be a bit warmer into the low 80s.

Humidity levels will fluctuate throughout the week but will generally remain on the low to medium range in terms of comfort level.

Given this front slowing down and stalling just to our south, there will be the potential for additional rain opportunities this week. At this time, isolated showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, then it is likely to be dry the rest of this week as a second, weak front crosses through on Thursday.