Following record high temperatures being tied at Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Key West on Friday, more records will be in jeopardy this Saturday.

Friday ended up being the hottest day of the year across South Florida and the hottest since October for many locations!

Highs today will return to the mid 90s across much of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties and near 90F across much of the Florida Keys.

That will be paired with generally sunny skies and the spotty afternoon shower or storm chance given the high humidity and a westerly wind.

By Mother’s Day, a weak front situated across central Florida will stall across South Florida. This won’t have much moisture with it, however, so besides a spotty shower once again, Sunday is looking great with sunshine and temperatures slightly less hot.

Temperatures will drop further but will remain above average on Monday with the front still nearby before it lifts back north as a warm front by midweek, unleashing another bout of very hot and humid conditions mid to late next week.

Highs will hover in the low to mid 90s and heat indices near 100F each and every day.

Unfortunately, not much rain is in the forecast to provide us brief heat relief and to give our lawns a watering.