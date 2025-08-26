If you thought it felt extra hot, you were right. The Miami temperature peaked at 94-degrees on Tuesday which tied the record for the date. Of course, with so much humidity here, it made for a heat index in the sweltering range (often around 105º throughout the afternoon). While we expect it to be steamy hot in late August, temperatures have been exceeding averages for many days. Both Miami and Ft. Lauderdale have been “hotter than normal” for 15 of the past 16 days!

The weather map shows a weak and slowing Front over Florida right now. We’ll stay on the south of the boundary so there’s no heat relief coming this far down the peninsula. The next weather change involves a batch of deep moisture arriving out of the tropics. It flows into the region to close out the week (and even holds throughout the upcoming holiday weekend). With that moist pool of air in place, we can look for higher rain chances and better coverage storms. You’ll want to make sure and have a “Plan B” for any outdoor plans. The Labor Day forecast (next Monday) includes periods of heavy rain with more thunderstorms. Any developing downpours will likely be slow-movers, as well, which could lead to street flooding in spots. This unsettled stretch peaks into early next week with an area of Low Pressure rotating along the old lagging front. One potential benefit is that it won’t feel as scorching hot. We’ll also see more cloudiness, with those occasional cooling downpours.

