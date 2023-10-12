Lots of changes are ahead over the next few days in South Florida as we go from record heat to below average, fall-like conditions by next week.

It’s all thanks to a couple areas of low pressure near northern Florida this morning followed by a strong front developing near the Rocky Mountains.

These lows near Florida will be the main influence on our weather pattern through Saturday.

At least for today, it’s all about the heat as a slot of drier air filters into South Florida today, keeping rain chances low and providing more sunshine.

High temperatures this afternoon will reach the low to mid 90s, which will be near records. Miami is forecast to hit 93F, which would break the record by 1F. The saving grace for today is that it will be breezy with wind gusts up to 30 mph, helping to take the edge off from the heat just a little bit.

More heat and high humidity remains in place Friday and Saturday with temperatures potentially a degree warmer into the mid 90s. Record-breaking heat will remain possible, with readings well above average for October stands.

Clouds should increase during the day Friday with the chance for a storm late. Then scattered, passing showers and storms will be possible on Saturday, especially during the afternoon hours. Rain chances will reach a 50% then with more tropical moisture in place.

Now by Sunday, it’s the moment most of us probably have been waiting for: a fall front! The first strong front is forecast to keep its act together and reach South Florida during the day Sunday. This will lead to a few showers during the day, then drier conditions by Sunday night as lower temperatures and humidity filter in.

High temperatures by early next week will be in the low to mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 80s, both of which are below normal.

If the forecast high of 82F on Tuesday verifies, then this will be the mildest high since April of earlier this year! It’s been some time and we certainly deserve it after this record-hot summer.