South Florida could flirt with record heat once again this weekend.
On Friday, Miami set a record with 97 degrees. That was the fourth day in a row with record heat for the Magic City.
Miami was not the only spot with high heat. Key West tied its all-time high with 94° and Ft. Lauderdale missed the mark by one.
And not to be outdone, Marathon tied as well with a high of 94°.
This heat wave will continue through the weekend with maybe the highs coming down to typical by the end of next week.
We’ll be watching