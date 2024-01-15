An arctic cold outbreak is forecast to deliver record-breaking, frigid air to parts of the country, including the Deep South through Wednesday. The plunge of cold air has made it South through the Plains and Midwest.

It was incredibly cold weekend with a reporting station near Chester, Montana checking in with an actual air temperature of minus 54 degrees Saturday morning, while one of Canada’s Northwest territories reported a minus 77-degree wind chill, due to strong winds and accompanying actual air temperatures in the minus 30’s.

This round of cold air will migrate toward the Southeast and eventually the East coast Wednesday. Another and less powerful cold airmass should arrive in the Plains to close out the week.

Here in South Florida, temperatures and rain chances will continue to go up and down. The weather today will be dreary looking skies as a stalled front to our South, lifts North. This will lead to warmer and humid conditions to start the week with a small chance of seeing some light rain showers.

By Tuesday, the pattern remains unsettled with another front clearing Wednesday morning. However, this time around scattered showers and storms possible late Tuesday.

Most models insist this front won’t have enough of a push to clear the region and bring us a deep chill just yet. In fact, we will be stuck with clouds with more showers to close out the week. While temperatures drop a good 10 degrees and closer to average. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60’s and highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

If models are right, an even stronger front moves Friday night into Saturday morning (dry passage) to bring chillier air. Lows on Sunday could dip down into the 50’s.

Stay tuned!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7