Reasons for rain

The sizzling hot weather has taken a backseat to wetter conditions. On Saturday, Miami was walloped with almost two and a half inches of rain. The activity was more focused on inland spots (but not too far inland) and coastal areas received scattered rains, too. At issue is plenty of deep tropical moisture that’s working into south Florida from the northern Caribbean. Upper level winds (the flow that’s high in the sky) will continue dragging moist air into our area again during the early part of this week. On Sunday, expect the return of heavy and slow moving bands of rain. Also, if the sun pokes out occasionally, we’ll likely see that create more instability in the form of thunderstorms. Make sure that you move indoors and seek shelter if necessary. Lightning is likely to be one of the main concerns over the next couple of days. By the way, additional heavy doses of rain could lead to localized street flooding, as well. Areas of rain will not have much of a “push” (since winds are exceptionally light) so targeted spots could get excessive rain amounts that challenge our drainage systems. This wet and unsettled pattern should ease slightly by midweek with at least a small batch of drying.