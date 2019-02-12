Ready to rain

There’s a large area of rain on the move and we’ll see that spread into Florida on Wednesday (mainly). Most of the moisture is getting tapped as a cold front trudges eastward. The boundary will slide across the Florida peninsula over the next 24 hours while weakening.

Ahead of the front, there’s plenty of warm air. Here’s a look at south Florida temperatures from Tuesday. These readings are about 5-degrees warmer than average for highs, and more than 10-degrees above normal at night!

Clouds are now arriving out of the south with a southerly air flow, well in advance of the front. Even though it was quite breezy Tuesday, this view shows a relatively calm Biscayne Bay.

Here’s a recent radar image. Areas of rain are much more concentrated near the panhandle and in the wake of the front. Meanwhile, pop-up showers have emerged over parts of central Florida with fewer and smaller rain bands south.

This “future radar” comes from a forecast model. The current thinking is that “heavier and steadier” rains arrive during the morning. Then, as the front settles south, rain tapers off (or pushes offshore) much later in the day on Wednesday.

Thursday’s pattern looks drier for Valentine’s Day. Will it be cooler? Yes, temperatures are likely to come down, but only slightly. Expect pleasant and comfortable weather overall for the holiday.