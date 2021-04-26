Are you ready for Spring to return? It is coming!

A weak cold front moving through South Florida could produce a few stray showers and an isolated storm across Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys. Overall the rain chance remains low. Temperatures will not be as steamy as the weekend. Highs will range in the mid to upper 80’s.

Winds will increase out of the Northeast Tuesday resulting in more comfortable conditions. Outside of a passing shower on the breeze, it will be quiet pattern shaping up across South Florida.

Late week winds turn again out of the South as a front approaches from the North. Times of unsettled weather move into North/Central Florida with a chance of storms returning on Sunday across South Florida. The heat and humidity increase as well.

