Ready for rain?

Only a trace of rain (simply a few sprinkles) fell in Miami and the majority of reporting stations on Monday. On Tuesday, the stage is set for more soggy times. Here’s a look along Biscayne Bay (Monday afternoon). Bay waters were choppy throughout the day. Meanwhile,. skies overhead included at least some sunshine in between areas of clouds.

The start of the week also included a gusty breeze. Peak wind gusts were strongest from the Upper Keys north to the Palm beaches. The breezy pattern isn’t over yet. Also, the strong onshore flow will continue to create difficult boating conditions. Additionally, swimming isn’t advised due to ongoing concerns for rip currents along the Atlantic beaches.

As more moisture gets caught up in the flow, rain showers will become more numerous by Tuesday afternoon and early Wednesday. Some areas could easily get between 1 and 2 inches of rain.

What’s instigating the unsettled weather as we head into the middle of the week is a front. Formerly, it was a cold front that “limped” toward the Florida Keys late in the weekend. More recently, the front has begun retreating northward as a warm front. The boundary will likely hang around the region both Tuesday and Wednesday, hovering across south and possibly central Florida. Regardless, it will be a focal point for showers and potential thunderstorms.