The south Florida weather pattern has basically been stuck. Since the start of May, temperatures have been sizzling with highs mostly in the 90ºs. On Monday, by the way, it was our hottest Memorial Day in 20 years!

If you’re ready for a little break in the heat, it’s coming later this week. Additionally, starting Tuesday, we’ll have more instances of rain breaking out across the region. With the scattered showers, some areas will get some quick relief from the hot weather. It’ll still feel quite humid, though, until we get a much needed wind shift. That change in wind flow is forecast to come once High Pressure fades and a frontal boundary approaches from the north. We’ll be tracking the weak front throughout the rest of the week. Many of our forecast models show it slowly reaching the Florida Keys by the weekend. If (and once) that happens, we’ll watch temperatures come down about 5 degrees to more seasonable levels. That might be welcome after this prolonged heat wave!

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.