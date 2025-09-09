Recently, rain has been on repeat mode across south Florida. Hang on, though, there seems to be an end in sight.

The wet conditions ramped at the start of September when a weak front stalled over the state. Then, after that finally fizzled, another one did the same thing! Slow-moving storms are still in the mix through the middle of the week. While it’s hard to pinpoint exact times for the activity, the majority of wet conditions will happen between Lunchtime and Dinnertime. That means during the mid-day and afternoon hours, we’ll need to watch for heavy rain potential that could lead to flash flooding (Wednesday and Thursday).

If there’s some positive effects of the gloomy pattern, it could be that we’ve been able to “catch up” from a drier-than-usual Rainy Season. Both Miami-Dade and (especially) Broward County had been running a rain deficit for months. We’ve been able to recover across many areas, although still lagging below normal for the Ft. Lauderdale area.

Conditions will take a turn at the end of the week. That’s when a big chunk of tropical moisture shifts southward. While it won’t entirely shut the valve and put the end to rain, showers won’t be significant or long lasting. Once a front passes by, we’ll notice improvement (gradually) going into the weekend. You should be able to feel better about making outdoor plans, too, with more sunshine and less rain. As for temperatures, they’ll remain quite hot. Remember, it’s not until October, at least, until passing fronts have cool air support into south Florida. September will stay steamy but become less stormy from the weekend into next week.

