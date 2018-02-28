Reaching for the Records

One hot day is on tap for South Florida as we start March.

Ahead of our next cold front, temperatures will soar into the records range as high pressure goes strong. Peak heat is forecast to be in the upper 80s for Miami and Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.

Additionally, as this front nears expect isolated showers favoring the Atlantic waters and more toasty temps in the mid to upper 80s on Friday.

The front is forecast to clear South Florida to start the weekend.

Drier and cooler air will filter in from the north. This will knock our lows into the upper 50s to 60s range. Expect daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly clear skies through the start of next week.

