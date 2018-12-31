Reaching records?

2018 may make a “last ditch effort” into the record books (again). On Sunday, Key West tied the all time record high, reaching up to 83 degrees in the afternoon.

From high temperatures to high clouds, here’s a look at the sky at the time of our sunset. Most of the early day haze dissipated earlier, but colorful streaks of clouds set the scene over Biscayne Bay from late afternoon into the early evening. Even though the water looks calm, current marine forecasts call for a moderate chop along local waters into Monday.

Most everyone is eager for the update on our New Year’s Eve weather. The outlook continues to look favorable for holiday plans. Miami temperatures will be “warmer than usual” with readings in the middle, then lower 70’s deeper into the night (and to start the new year).

Here’s a check on the weather map from the forecast period of mid-day Monday through midnight, as we ring in 2019. Notice the huge low pressure system lifting northward toward the Great Lakes and northeastern states. The messy weather, including a lot of rain and some snow, will create a soggy and unsettled holiday for basically the eastern third of the nation. Having said that, Florida will be the exception and will be spared! High pressure will continue to act as a block, even holding off the front that extends into the Gulf of Mexico. It’s “more of the same” for south Florida until the next weather system. It’s expected to arrive late into the week, probably reaching us on Friday. Stay tuned.