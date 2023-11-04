Clouds were on the increase Friday as a stalled front across the Bahamas and Cuba lifts back toward South Florida, now hanging near southeastern Florida this Saturday.

This will help draw in more moisture, making for a raw and damp day ahead. It won’t be a washout but there will be a mist or showers around at times, and even an isolated pocket of heavier rain.

Otherwise it will be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the low to mid 80s paired with a lessening breeze. Winds will now be sustained up to 10-20 mph out of the northeast.

Thankfully, Sunday will feature better weather with only the spotty shower chance along with intervals of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 80s.

A reminder that Daylight Saving Time ends tonight, so you will want to switch your clocks back one hour as we will gain an extra hour of sleep. This will also shift sunrise and sunset times an hour earlier.

Then for next week, the weather is looking rather fantastic. Highs will hover slightly above average in the mid 80s with tolerable humidity levels. Conditions will be mostly dry with a good deal of sunshine and the breeze will be much lighter than it’s been.

Also early in the week, temperatures will a bit lower into the upper 60s to low 70s Monday and Tuesday mornings thanks to a northerly wind!