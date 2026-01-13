After a long absence, rain showers are back and it’s needed wetter weather. On Monday, we saw the most rain in Miami since Thanksgiving. Other spots, like Ft. Lauderdale, had the most significant rain since mid December. No doubt, it’s been extra dry so the change is a good thing. This new pattern is the result of a stubborn and stalled-out Frontal boundary. The weak Front limped across south Florida recently, then put on its brakes and “ran out of gas”. In other words, its forward progress was blunted due to the lack of support from the north. Since there’s nothing to push the Front along (for the time being) we’ll continue to deal with periods of rain and unsettled weather. It won’t last all week, though. The latest forecast calls for a major change coming our way starting Thursday. At that time, we’ll likely see a stronger Cold Front settling into the region. As a result, moisture will scour out and the dry weather will make a dramatic and sudden return. Even more notable is the fact that this Cold Front will push much colder air into south Florida. From Thursday night into Friday morning, for example, temperatures are expected to drop into the rare 40’s. Keep in mind, in mid January, our typical low temperatures (nights into morning hours) are near 60-degrees. This will be a solid cold blast and require winter sweaters and coats.

