Rare Radar view!

Taking a late summer vacation? No, that’s not directed as a question to a person, but the Radar! It’s rare to see the south Florida radar entirely void of rain this time of year. Drier air has been squeezing into the region from the east. It’s not a large area of drying so it’s not going to last very long. Meanwhile, deeper moisture sits both north and south of us. It will filter back, gradually, from Wednesday through Thursday. Winds will also turn more southerly with access to air directly out of the tropics. Expect occasional downpours becoming more regular as the week goes on. A string of days with thunderstorms is also in the forecast into the weekend. Distant high pressure remains weak from the Atlantic, and there’s also a minor high over the Gulf, on the other side of the Florida peninsula. These features will keep wind speeds light and extra steamy. Additionally, the daytime sea breeze collisions will fire-up showers and storms during the prime heating hours. Then, it’s important to note that steering winds will start veering more out of the southwest. This will allow for heavy downpours and thunderstorms to drift toward east coast areas, especially during the afternoon and evening time frame. The general pattern will basically stay “stuck”. Moisture will be trapped over Florida due to a front stalling out by the Florida-Georgia state line.