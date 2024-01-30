We’re getting reminded that south Florida can actually experience a winter chill (albeit minor, compared to other regions around the country). On Monday, we woke up to widespread lows in the 50’s. Perhaps more impressive is the fact that afternoon highs struggled to peak in the 60’s. That has only happened 5 times in over a year (since the start of 2023). For now, we’re encountering a sudden cold wave which followed a strong Cold Front, late Sunday. It is a big shock after weekend highs warmed into the middle 80’s!

This colder air will actually peak on Tuesday morning with the coldest air of the week. Many inland locations will drop into the upper 40’s with a brisk northwest breeze. Even though the main chill will peak Tuesday, that doesn’t mean the cold air will make an exit. Instead, we’ll hang on to below average temperatures until Saturday! That’s a long stretch, by south Florida standards. Typically, we see rebounding temperatures within 2 or 3 days with brief winter fronts. The reason that this cooling will hold is due to an additional, fast-moving front that will dive down from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. That will simply prolong the pattern. As a result, you’ll want to keep the sweaters and jackets out. Prepare to dress in layers (since daytime weather will feature plenty of sun and milder conditions). As temperatures get a boost, at least a bit, you may feel fine “peeling off” some layers. Daytime highs are forecast to rise into the lower and middle 70’s as the week continues. Nights will be persistent in the 50’s.

The current weather pattern makes it likely for continued drying, too. The dry times will likely hold until we’re well into the upcoming weekend. The latest forecast calls for a slight rain chance beginning Saturday afternoon and evening. Then, on Sunday, clouds with showers should dominate the day as a growing disturbance evolves out of the Gulf of Mexico. Stay tuned.

