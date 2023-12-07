South Florida is undergoing a rare and temporary change to colder temperatures. The cooling peaks Thursday morning (after the initial cool batch arrived late Tuesday and Wednesday). On Wednesday, daytime highs barely crossed the 70-degree mark. The last time that happened? Way back in January. As the colder air continues to rush in, readings will fall into the widespread 50ºs early Thursday. The only exception will be the Florida Keys, where temperatures will bottom out in the lower 60ºs. Even as jackets and sweaters make a comeback, realize this “cold spell” ends by Friday. That’s when winds shift. As the air turns off the ocean waters we’ll see temperatures rebound, area-wide. If you’re thinking about the upcoming weekend, you’ll need to plan for much warmer air. Highs will return to the lower and possibly middle 80ºs with humidity also on the rise. There’s also the potential for some rain showers returning. The most opportunistic time to get some (now-rare) rain will be from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. At that time, a weakening cold front will be advancing into Florida from the north and west. Stay tuned.

