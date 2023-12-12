So much for the “December Doldrums” (meaning dry and quiet weather). Instead, south Florida is in a progressive pattern. For the time being, there’s some slight cooling behind a front. The boundary actually crossed early Monday morning. Temperatures are running below average for a change and, yes, it feels much cooler than we were over the weekend. Sometimes, following a front, our local skies clear out nicely. Not this time. There’s a large fetch of clouds streaming into the region and that’s not going to change anytime soon. Those clouds are arriving from the upper levels (high in the sky). Also, lower variety banks of clouds will likely fill-in by way of the ocean waters. Perhaps the best way to sum up the next few days will be gloomy and unsettled. Stronger winds are in the forecast, beginning Tuesday, as gusts will be up to 35 mph. More gusty days will follow, taking us all the way through the rest of the week! Finally, we’re watching the potential for rain, getting wetter over time. There’s an unusual amount of moisture (especially for this time of year) moving towards Florida. Rainy conditions will evolve with even the chance for flooding, later in the week. The culprit? A soon-to-develop area of low pressure that will skirt across the southern Gulf of Mexico. Our main forecast models show the low tracking closer during the weekend. Be aware, some places could get rounds of heavy rainfall from late Friday through Sunday. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.