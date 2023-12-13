A familiar Christmas song says “the weather outside is frightful” (you know the rest). However, instead of “let it snow” south Floridians will have to settle for rain and, potentially, a lot of it. Some on-and-off showers will return to the area by Wednesday. That’s just the start of a soggy-type pattern setting up for the remainder of the week.

At the core of the rainy stretch is a developing area of low pressure. This disturbance is forming in the southern Gulf of Mexico and will draw more moisture into our region as the week continues. Next, the low will head to the east and northeast, squarely aiming for the Florida Peninsula. The exact track is important in determining which parts of Florida get the most rainfall in the days ahead. However, it’s worth noting that even on its projected path (cutting across central, or north central Florida) there will be a large slug of heavy rain overall. The National Weather Service issued a statement, on Tuesday, that advises the risk of flooding. Based on long range forecast models, they point out that the current forecast calls for between 4 and 8 inches of rain during the late week (and weekend) time frame.

While many of us focus on this rare wet stretch, for December, the other major feature involves ongoing gusty winds. Windy days will continue for the rest of the week, as well. That will mean more impacts along coast. Marine hazards include a small craft advisory, Gale Watch, dangerous Rip Currents and the risk of coastal flooding.