Tropical downpours have been a common occurrence this week. On Wednesday, heavy downpours made for “splash and dash” conditions around the middle part of the day (and lasting through the afternoon). The intensity of the rain, slow-movement, plus already-saturated grounds made it necessary for the National Weather Service to issue numerous advisories for flooding in Miami-Dade. It’s a pattern we’ve become familiar with, as moisture-filled air has been persisting. In fact, the moisture is actually trapped due to a Front stalled out across north central Florida.

Of course, heavy rain is common this time of year. The south Florida Rainy Season started back on May 15 and it’s alive and well. In case you’re keeping tabs, we’ve now completed 98 days in the rainy season with 55 days left. The season continues until October 15.

The forecast calls for scattered downpours again on Thursday with the potential for heavy rain leading to flooding, in spots. One small difference, though, is that there’s going to be a turn in winds. High Pressure will build back from the Atlantic and allow our winds to veer out of the east (instead of the south and west). The flow won’t be strong enough to send developing rain away, though. The generally light flow will keep damp conditions around with showers struggling to drift westward. The other minor difference includes the return to seasonable temperatures. The start of the week (with an offshore pattern) had us with hotter-than-usual readings often reaching into the mid 90ºs for highs. With this new wind switch, we’ll settle back to “near 90” degree days.

If you’re thinking about the upcoming weekend, the weather may pose some of the same challenges. As a tropical wave approaches from the south and east, so will more instability for wet and stormy times. The wave will tend to move our way by early Saturday. Then, enhanced rain chances should stick around into early next week. You’ll want to have a “plan B,” a backup, if you have outdoor activities or events ahead.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.