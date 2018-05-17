Rainy Thursday

A steady stream of Caribbean moisture continues to move in and as long as we have that connection in place, we will have a good rain chance. Right now, the forecast calls for morning rain and afternoon/evening storms through the weekend. Slow drying trend will start next Tuesday.

Heavy rain and lightning in northeast Broward. Use caution while driving through these areas. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/ILjU1doYwp — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 17, 2018

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7