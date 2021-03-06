RAINY START TO THE WEEKEND

Happy Saturday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone has been enjoying the beautiful weather that we have had in previous days. There was a little bit for everyone this past week. If you liked it warm and dry, then we had a few days of that. If you liked it mild and dry, then we also had a little bit of that. This morning started off rather comfortable and quiet but we did notice a difference,….more shower activity across our local waters. That’s because today things will begin to change for us here in South Florida,…And it won’t necessarily be nice for us.
A beautiful start to our Saturday before rain moves in across South Florida. Tune in to @wsvn now at 7am for your 1st-weekend-in-March forecast! pic.twitter.com/5PcuEoRTDq
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 6, 2021
So why is South Florida expecting some change today? There is a disturbance that dropped from Texas into the Gulf of Mexico that will be inching closer to South Florida today. As it moves closer, it will be dragging a cold front that will also swing through South Florida late today. As the system gets closer, it will be drawing in plenty of moisture, which will increase our rain chances through the day today. But it will also bring us more changes for the latter part of the weekend.
This disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is the reason why South Florida will see an increase in rain later today. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/vK4D1hoqE9
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 6, 2021
Today we will see clouds build as we get through the day and we will notice an uptick in moisture as compared to previous days,…especially during the afternoon & evening. Shower activity will come in different rounds, beginning with a few showers during the morning hours. By the late morning and early afternoon, South Florida will begin to see better rain chances and possibly a few isolated thunderstorms. Any heavy rain that South Florida sees today will likely be during the afternoon and evening hours as this disturbance moves closer to us. Our high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s today because the cold front won’t clear our area until later this evening.
Be sure to have an umbrella around in case you encounter any rain today. It won't be raining *all* day but on & off showers are in the forecast. Best chance?….This afternoon & evening. pic.twitter.com/orxmrvSyic
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 6, 2021
So after the first set of changes today, Sunday brings another set of changes. For one, our day might start off mostly cloudy and with a few passing coastal showers since that disturbance will still be close to us. Most of the shower activity *should* stay just offshore. But as the day progresses, South Florida will dry out, skies will slowly clear and we will notice an increase in wind speeds out of the Northeast. And this will mark the beginning of what is a breezy to windy weather pattern for South Florida through the next week or so.
This weekend in SoFla offers a mixed bag. Today: clouds will build as rain spreads across our area later this afternoon. Behind this PM's disturbance, much drier conditions and a much stronger NE breeze sets up shop on Sunday! #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/XOdz5Y9UfC
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 6, 2021
And since we’re on the topic of wind speeds, let’s talk about the extended outlook. A breezy to windy weather pattern is expected through the next five days or so and that will be the big story across South Florida. Not only will our wind speeds be sustained up to 25 mph but wind gusts will be reaching up to 30 to 35 mph. And that should linger through at least the end of next week. And as we are all too familiar with here in South Florida, windy to breezy days means deteriorating marine conditions for our local waters. That means South Florida will be dealing with beach and boating hazards through much of the next 6 to 7 days. Temperatures however will be on the comfortable side through much of next week with temperatures only beginning to warm into the lower 80s by the end of the week. The good news is, rain won’t be an issue for us. The bad news is, the wind will be enough of an issue to deal with.
Your extended outlook in South Florida calls for a wetter day today and then a windy weather pattern starting Sunday through much of next week. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/XzT0KNLjx9
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) March 6, 2021
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.