Rainy Season Starts Today

Rainy season officially starts today!

We are off to a dry start and expect this pattern to hold until showers and storms start to develop around southern areas and slowly spread northward late morning. Look for more downpours and isolated storms through the day. Localized street flooding will be the primary concern especially along the coastal communities.

A broad spin of low pressure in the eastern Gulf of Mexico is responsible for the high rain chance. The National Hurricane Center continues to watch this low pressure system and say that it has not become better organized in the past 24 hours and conditions are less favorable for it to form. They are only giving it a low chance of 10% through the next 5 days as it slowly moves north. Regardless of development, it will produce locally heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding across portions of Florida and the southeastern United States during the next few days, so have the umbrellas on hand.

The system has not become better organized since yesterday and conditions are becoming less favorable for growth. Heavy rainfall still possible for Florida. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/GBteDL6EIr — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 15, 2018

Rainy season officially starts today and we have a good rain chance through the weekend. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/oAgo61ZuTq — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 15, 2018

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7