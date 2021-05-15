Rainy Season Kicks off with Typical Chances

Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Today, May 15th, the National Hurricane Center starts issuing regular Tropical Weather Outlooks. As of the latest update, no tropical activity is expected during the next 5 days.

Although we started the day mainly dry, scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible this afternoon. The rain chance tapers off tonight. It’ll remain breezy throughout the day with average temperatures for this time of year.

The rainy season in South Florida starts today! Into tomorrow, expect typical rainy season rain chances with some scattered showers around. We trend drier on Monday before an increase in moisture raises our rain chances mid-to-late week. As for temperatures, we will stay average for this time of year – in the mid-80’s into next week.

Have a great weekend, South Florida!

