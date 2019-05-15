Rainy Season Is Here

Rainy season officially starts today and we’ve already been dealing with daily rains the last couple of weeks. A stalled front will keep the rain chance high each afternoon through the weekend.

Rainy season officially starts today and we typically receive between 33"- 44" of rain which accounts for most of our yearly budget. Set end date is October 15th. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Y4Ac32WsHu — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 15, 2019

If you haven’t made weekend plans, we have a hurricane preparedness event happening at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Ft. Lauderdale on Saturday. I will be joining Meteorologist Brent Cameron, the experts from the National Weather Service of Miami and FIU at the replica 7 Storm Center. There will be lots of family fun and museum admission is free. Come say hello if you see us!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7