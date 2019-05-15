Rainy Season Is Here

Rainy season officially starts today and we’ve already been dealing with daily rains the last couple of weeks. A stalled front will keep the rain chance high each afternoon through the weekend.
If you haven’t made weekend plans, we have a hurricane preparedness event happening at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Ft. Lauderdale on Saturday. I will be joining Meteorologist Brent Cameron, the experts from the National Weather Service of Miami and FIU at the replica 7 Storm Center. There will be lots of family fun and museum admission is free. Come say hello if you see us!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7