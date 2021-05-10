Rainy Season is around the corner

Isolated showers possible throughout the morning and then much drier by the afternoon. Once the East and West coast sea breezes merge some storms will developing favoring inland locations and Southwest Florida. This is a typical trend that sets up shop as we approach the start of Rainy Season on May 15th. We’ve had plenty of warmth and humidity with daily rains and that is a sign that wetter times are ahead, which is a good idea to tote around the umbrellas from this point forward.

Models are insisting on a weak front approaching from the North late week to increase our rain chances. Showers and storms will be possible from Thursday through early Saturday.

In the meantime, temperatures in the afternoon will be around 90 degrees each day and over the weekend closer to average into the mid 80’s.

RAIN CHANCES INCREASE late week as a front approaches. It will be rather weak, but do just enough for showers and storms to develop across South Florida through early Saturday. RAINY SEASON begins on May 15th. Start to tote around the umbrellas! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/byRM4cQA4B — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 10, 2021

Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7