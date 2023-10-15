Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone enjoyed the weekend despite the soggy and cloudy start for some! The second half of the weekend saved it for us as skies finally cleared and we enjoyed a break from the rain. A fall front will be pushing through South Florida and is forecast to clear the area by this evening. Behind it, we will finally get a taste of fall as much nicer conditions return to the forecast. Something we have been waiting for for months after a record hot summer in South Florida! And it seems fitting as today the Rainy Season comes to a close!

Once the above-mentioned front clears South Florida this evening, milder air will begin to move into our area. The air mass will be much drier as well so humidity levels will be lower than what we have seen in quite some time. Temperatures tonight will also be comfortable in the 60s for mainland areas of South Florida. Behind the front, skies will gradually clear late tonight and a Northwest breeze will pick up at times. Overall, very pleasant conditions will overtake our area as fall finally arrives in South Florida.

After a steamy and very muggy weekend, the highly anticipated ‘fall front’ we have been waiting for will clear South Florida and it’s what comes behind it that everyone is talking about. Milder air will be moving into our region by tonight, which will leave a very pleasant start to the start of the upcoming work week. For the first time in months, South Florida will be waking up in the 60s on Monday morning with afternoon high temperatures remaining near or slightly below average to start the work week (in the mid to lower 80s). As it stands, Tuesday looks to be the ‘coolest’ day of the week as many will wake up in the low 60s and a few inland suburbs of Miami-Dade and Broward could easily drop into the upper 50s early Tuesday morning. High temperatures that same day will remain in the lower 80s and once you factor in the lower humidity, it looks like South Florida will have a few very pleasant days ahead. By the end of the week, moisture returns to the forecast, which means showers and cloud cover will be on the rise. And with it, humidity levels will also be up again before another ‘fall front’ swings through South Florida next weekend.

Hope you enjoy the next couple of days!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

