Typical Rainy Season chances continue for South Florida with a Summer-like pattern. Look for morning showers developing around our local waters and then our breeze out of the South-Southeast pushing storms that develop with the daytime heat inland. This will be the trend through Thursday. Models are showing a better chance of seeing more coverage of showers and storms to close out the week and going into the weekend.

Today in the Tropics all is quiet. There is a pair of waves surrounded by a lot of dry and Saharan Dust. NHC not expecting development in the Atlantic Basin during the next 7 days.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7